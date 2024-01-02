Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock: Newcastle United injury list & return dates ahead of Sunderland
Newcastle United injuries: Here's the latest on Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Elliot Anderson and co as well as their expected return dates.
Newcastle United suffered a double injury blow to start 2024 with Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson ruled out of the 4-2 defeat at Liverpool.
The duo had both picked up muscle injuries in the 3-1 loss against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day and extended Newcastle's list of unavailable players. The Magpies were still handed a boost by the return of Joelinton to the starting line-up and Jamaal Lascelles on the bench at Liverpool following their respective injuries.
But the longer-term issues in Eddie Howe's side persist with the likes of Harvey Barnes now approaching four months on the sidelines if he was not to return in Newcastle's next two matches. Next up for United is an FA Cup third round trip to Sunderland in what will be the first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016.
The Magpies will be looking to pick up their first win over Sunderland since 2011 and turn their season around after a run of seven defeats in eight matches heading into the match at the Stadium of Light. After that, Newcastle's matches don't get any easier with Manchester City next up at St James' Park before a trip to Aston Villa at the end of the month.
Here is Newcastle United's injury list and estimated return dates this January...