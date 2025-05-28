Callum Wilson has been linked with Everton and Leeds United this summer | Getty Images

Callum Wilson will reportedly have a big decision to make this summer if he leaves Newcastle United on a free transfer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson seemed to bid an emotional farewell to St James’ Park on Sunday when the final whistle was blown on the 2024/25 Premier League season. The former Bournemouth man took in the applause by himself, cutting an emotional figure in the minutes after their clash against Everton had ended.

Wilson has spent five years at St James’ Park following his move from AFC Bournemouth in 2020. During his first three seasons as a Magpies player, Wilson scored 38 Premier League goals, including 18 during the 2022/23 campaign as they secured Champions League qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, injury issues have plagued his final two years as a Magpies player. Wilson failed to score a single Premier League goal this season, with his only strike coming in the FA Cup against Birmingham City.

Callum Wilson wanted by Leeds United and Everton

Whilst a new contract at Newcastle United is not completely off the table, Wilson will likely have to take a pay cut to stay and may see his first-team options very limited. Leeds and Everton, therefore, could be an option for him this summer.

Wilson would likely be a regular for both, with the Toffees set to lose Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a free agent. Leeds, meanwhile, may view the Magpies man as a good way to add Premier League goals and experience to a squad that will be desperate to avoid the drop in following promotion.

Everton News report that Wilson is under consideration by the Toffees, whilst Leeds’ interest has been reported on for a number of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Wilson’s comments on future

Before appearing to bid a farewell to those at St James’ Park on Sunday, Wilson spoke about his future on the High Performance Podcast, revealing his frustrations about how the campaign had panned out for him on a personal level:“I’m comfortable now. Financially, thankfully, I’m stable so that’s not an issue,” Wilson said.

“I know I’m still able to provide for my family and put food on the table for them. I know my worth and I know my value and I’m still so hungry inside that even though I know Alex [Isak] is scoring goals, I’m still frustrated when the team sheet comes out and I’m not starting so I know I’m not ready to leave football yet.

“I’d love to leave football before football leaves me, I’d never let an injury stop me from playing - I think I’ve been fit now four-and-a-half months but I’ve probably only played 250 or 300 minutes and that side of things are frustrating because you don’t want to last few years on your career to fizzle away from you, especially when you’re worked so hard to get to that point.

“It’s all new for me at the moment but I’m just enjoying life, enjoying football and playing with a smile on my face. What’s meant to be will be.”