Wilson has been sidelined for all of 2022 so far after picking up a serious calf injury against Manchester United in December.

But after working hard in Dubai and returning to Tyneside, The Magpies’ top scorer is ready to take the next step with a view to returning to first-team action by the end of April.

The April 20 match at home to Crystal Palace has been touted as a potential return date as has the following weekend’s match at Norwich City on April 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United speaks with Jason Tindall, Coach of Newcastle United as he warms up prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James Park on November 30, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

And the 30-year-old was upbeat about his recovery from the injury.

“[The] injury is going in the right direction,” Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“I’m jogging now which is positive steps and yeah just increasing day by day working harder and ticking different boxes off.

"You know how it is coming back from injury, you’ve got to hit certain markers before you can go into the next stage of your rehab and stuff like that so we’re in and out of boots, trainers, doing different runs and things like that and just building up that load really.”

While Wilson didn’t give any specifics away regarding a return date, he did provide a reassuring message about getting back to playing regularly before the end of the 2021-22 season.

But as a striker, it’s not just about playing games for Wilson.

“Soon, the comeback will be there and I’m hoping to get a fair few games in,” he added. “You know what it’s like, as a striker you want to score on your return so I’m working hard and holding onto that moment for when you do return, to make sure that it’s a positive one.”

Wilson has scored six times in 15 appearances for Newcastle in the Premier League this season. Despite being injured since December, he remains the club’s top scorer this campaign as Eddie Howe’s side look to secure top flight survival with games to spare.

United currently sit nine points clear of the relegation zone with nine games remaining and are hoping to bounce back from consecutive defeats when they visit Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.