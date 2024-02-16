Callum Wilson is facing an extended spell on the sidelines for Newcastle United following a pectoral injury picked up against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Wilson made his first start of 2024 at the City Ground as The Magpies claimed a 3-2 win. While the 31-year-old was able to complete the game, he ended it with his arm in a makeshift sling in his shirt.

"It was a really strange injury," Howe admitted. "He got in a tussle with the centre-back right at the end of the game, we were over the allotted time and initially, I thought he must have hurt his shoulder but it wasn't, it was a muscle in his pec.

"He had a scan and we hoped initially he could carry on. He felt good and functionally fine moving his arm at full strength but he went to see a specialist and I think it was apparent he needed it operated on and I think he's having that operation as we speak."

Wilson is facing between nine and 12 weeks on the sidelines following surgery. The injury leaves Newcastle without a fit first-team striker heading into Saturday's match against AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park (3pm kick-off) with Alexander Isak still nursing a groin injury.

The 24-year-old is a doubt for the weekend but Howe wouldn't completely rule out the striker.

"Probably not for the weekend," said The Magpies' boss. "He's very, very close and looking really good. I'm really pleased with the progress he's made so let's wait and see [if he plays]."

1 . Jacob Murphy (calf) Felt a tight calf in the warm-up at Nottingham Forest that rendered him 'unusable' for the match. He hasn't trained as of Friday morning but Howe didn't rule him out against Bournemouth. Expected return: AFC Bournemouth (H) - 17/02

2 . Alexander Isak (groin) Newcastle's top scorer was forced off during Tuesday's 3-1 win at Aston Villa with a groin issue. Eddie Howe said the player would 'probably not' be involved v Bournemouth but has made good progress. Expected return: Arsenal (A) - 24/02

3 . Matt Targett (hamstring) Matt Targett has been on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in the opening minutes of Newcastle's 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Manchester United. The left-back had surgery on his hamstring in November and given a three month recovery time. Howe has since confirmed Targett is back on the grass. Expected return: Blackburn Rovers (A) - 27/02