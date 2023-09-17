Watch more videos on Shots!

It was Wilson’s third goal of the campaign so far as Newcastle picked up their first win since the opening day of the season. But the match was not without controversy as several key decisions went both for and against The Magpies.

Moments before Wilson’s penalty, the Newcastle No. 9 had the ball in the net and ran off celebrating as referee Craig Pawson ruled the goal out for a foul on Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

But the England international felt the goalkeeper was given too much protection by the referee as the contact was minimal.

“Obviously I jumped up with the goalkeeper, challenging as you do,” Wilson told Premier League Productions.

“I think they get a little bit too much protection from the goalkeepers. At corners, they’re pushing you but if you touch them back it’s a foul.”

Shortly after, Wilson emphatically dispatched his penalty kick to take him level with Les Ferdinand on 41 Premier League goals for the club.

And when asked if he felt any pressure when stepping up to take the penalty, the Newcastle striker confidently responded: “Pressure is for tyres!