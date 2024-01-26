Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has issued a cryptic update on social media as he closes in on an injury return.

Wilson has missed Newcastle's last three matches with a calf issue ahead of Saturday's FA Cup trip to Fulham (7pm kick-off). Magpies head coach Eddie Howe has been consistent in stating he expects Wilson to be back available by the trip to Aston Villa at the end of January.

On Thursday, Wilson posted a cryptic series of images on Instagram along with a tornado and hourglass emoji caption. The Newcastle No. 9 posted several training and match photos of himself as well as a Dubai sunset and an image stating: "Don't compare your life to others. There's no comparison between the sun and the moon, they shine when it's their time."

While Wilson has been limited to 10 starts for United this season, he has still managed to score eight goals - a tally only bettered by Alexander Isak's 14.

But recent weeks have seen the 31-year-old, who is out of contract next summer, subject to transfer speculation linking him with a move away from St James' Park. Both Atletico Madrid and AC Milan have seen enquiries for Wilson knocked back while back in the Premier League Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham United have also been credited with an interest. When asked if he could shed any light on the speculation on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson simply replied: “No.”