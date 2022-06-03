Ciaran Clark’s dismissal against Norwich City looked like being a pivotal moment in the relegation race - and it was, but not for the reasons we all feared at the time.

The early sending-off meant Joelinton had to act as a makeshift box-to-box midfielder, a role he has now made his own.

For Wilson, this transformation was his moment of the season, believing it will act as a ‘turning point’ in the Brazilian’s career.

Callum Wilson believes Joelinton's transformation as a midfielder will act as a 'turning point for him' (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“Moment of the season, I think, was probably Joelinton switching into midfield.” Wilson told NUFC TV.

“I feel that it was a turning point for him in his career and for him in his Newcastle career definitely. It helped the team massively, he’s been a great addition to the midfield, he’s solid and he looks more comfortable there.