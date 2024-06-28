Getty Images

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has sent a cryptic hint message that could relate to his future at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United star Callum Wilson has posted a cryptic message on social media amid claims he could leave the club this summer. The striker saw his game time reduced last season, starting just nine times in the Premier League.

Wilson struggled with injury at various stages of the season, but he also played second fiddle to Alexander Isak, who has become the undisputed starter since arriving from Real Sociedad on a big money move. Wilson will have been frustrated with his game time this season, particularly as it did not help his case when it came to the Euros.

The striker missed out on a call-up to the England squad, with Gareth Southgate taking Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney as his back-up options to Harry Kane. With transfer links surrounding Wilson, he has posted a cryptic message as he prepares to return for pre-season. The striker posted a picture of the phrase: “Growing sometimes means leaving people behind” on his Instagram story.

That could relate to a transfer or something in his personal life, but it adds fuel to the fire as far as his St James’ Park future is concerned. Asked before the end of last season whether he could move on, the former Brentford striker said: “My first thought is to finish the season strong and then try and get myself in the Euros squad. I’m contracted to Newcastle still, so I’ll be back for pre-season.”

He added: "It is a huge honour to be part of the club's history. It is such a fantastic thing, wearing the number 9 to do it as well. It is what dreams are made of as a young kid. When I did take over the shirt I just wanted to do it proud. I am glad that I am still able to do that."

Meanwhile, Magpies boss Eddie Howe has said he wants Wilson to stay put, admitting it has been hard to fit the England striker and Isak in the same team. He said: “Of course, I want him at the club next season. I'll do everything I can to make that happen.”

Howe said in a previous address: “I have to get the balance right between doing that and exposing ourselves in other areas, where the money might need to go. Of course (availability) forms part of your planning, it would be foolish for me to say otherwise. Anthony Gordon can play as a striker, but you lose him from his winger position. We need a squad that can deal with all types of absentees and problems, which you’re going to get during a season.

“When either one of our two strikers has been missing it has impacted us. They are two high-level players. You saw when they played in tandem at Burnley how good they were together, how promising that partnership could be. We just haven’t had the ability to link them together too many times.”