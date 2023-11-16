Newcastle United injuries: 14 players are currently nursing injuries, ineligible or suspended heading into a crucial run of fixtures against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Newcastle United are set for at least a couple of boosts following the international break as they prepare for another hectic run of fixtures amid an injury crisis.

Newcastle had 11 first-team players unavailable for the 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth last time out in the Premier League due to injury and suspension. During that match, Fabian Schar and Sean Longstaff played on through injuries while Miguel Almiron was forced off with a hamstring issue.

Head coach Eddie Howe will be hoping to have some players back available for Newcastle's next Premier League match against Chelsea at St James' Park on November 25. Following that match, The Magpies travel to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in mid-week before hosting Manchester United on December 2.

Newcastle will have at least one returning player after the international break with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes back from suspension and available, providing he doesn't pick up any issues while on international duty with Brazil.

Here is Newcastle’s current injury/unavailable list...

1 . Fabian Schar (hamstring) Fabian Schar went down and received treatment in Newcastle's previous match against Bournemouth but was able to see out the match. He has since joined up with the Switzerland squad on international duty but was rested for the 1-1 Euro 2024 qualifier against Israel on Wednesday. Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11 Photo Sales

2 . Alexander Isak (groin) Isak limped off against Borussia Dortmund at St James' Park last month after suffering a recurrence of a groin injury that hampered him during the last international break. Although the injury isn’t thought to be serious, the Sweden international has missed the last five matches and is expected to return after the November international break after being spotted back on the grass. Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11 Photo Sales

3 . Javier Manquillo (groin) Javier Manquillo has been sidelined in recent weeks with a groin issue. He is yet to feature so far this season. Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11 Photo Sales