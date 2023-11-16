Callum Wilson, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar: Newcastle United injury list & return dates - photos
Newcastle United injuries: 14 players are currently nursing injuries, ineligible or suspended heading into a crucial run of fixtures against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.
Newcastle United are set for at least a couple of boosts following the international break as they prepare for another hectic run of fixtures amid an injury crisis.
Newcastle had 11 first-team players unavailable for the 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth last time out in the Premier League due to injury and suspension. During that match, Fabian Schar and Sean Longstaff played on through injuries while Miguel Almiron was forced off with a hamstring issue.
Head coach Eddie Howe will be hoping to have some players back available for Newcastle's next Premier League match against Chelsea at St James' Park on November 25. Following that match, The Magpies travel to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in mid-week before hosting Manchester United on December 2.
Newcastle will have at least one returning player after the international break with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes back from suspension and available, providing he doesn't pick up any issues while on international duty with Brazil.
Here is Newcastle’s current injury/unavailable list...