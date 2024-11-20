Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Callum Wilson is closing in on a return to playing for Newcastle United after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Wilson hasn’t played for Newcastle since May due to back and hamstring issues that have carried on from pre-season. The 32-year-old has started just two games for Newcastle since the turn of the year having suffered with calf and pectoral issues during the second half of last season.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe suggested Wilson and Kieran Trippier would be available following the international break with the West Ham United match at St James’ Park on November 25 (8pm kick-off) a potential return date. Trippier has been out since early October with a hamstring injury but is close to returning.

But neither player made the trip to Saudi Arabia for warm-weather training over the weekend. Newcastle travelled with 13 first-team players to Riyadh and held an open training session in front of supporters at Al Awwal Park on Saturday before returning home on Monday.

The decision was made for Trippier and Wilson not to travel with the squad. Wilson remained on Tyneside as he looks to return to training later in the week ahead of the West Ham match.

Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth also didn’t travel as they recover from longer-term injury problems. After a bare-bones squad travelled to Saudi Arabia, head coach Eddie Howe will be back working with a near full complement of squad members later in the week with 11 first-team players set to return from international duty.

Wilson’s return to contention will come as a big boost for Newcastle, who have lacked an experienced natural striker to support Alexander Isak so far this season. Isak heads into the West Ham game in good form having scored in his last four matches for the club, he has also netted five goals in his last three appearances against The Hammers.

Wilson also boasts an impressive record against West Ham with 12 goals in 12 Premier League starts - only Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen have ever scored more Premier League goals against the East London outfit.

But Newcastle have been particularly cautious with the striker’s return to playing with Howe citing James Bunce’s positive impact on player recovery and maintaining fitness levels so far this season.