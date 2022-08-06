Newcastle face a newly promoted and new-look Forest side bolstered by several summer additions. One notable signing was that of Jesse Lingard following his release from Manchester United.

The 29-year-old was linked with a loan move to Newcastle back in January which failed to materialise as the club looked to a potential summer deal for the player on a free transfer.

Jesse Lingard and Callum Wilson of England laugh during the England Training Session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 17, 2018 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

But Forest were the ones to act and secure the attacking-midfielder’s signature on a one-year deal. And he is set to make his competitive debut for the club at St James’s Park this weekend.

Wilson, who played alongside Lingard with England, was asked about the player’s chances of joining Newcastle on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

He responded: “I’m not sure to be honest. At the moment, there's speculation of us signing everybody – since the takeover has happened, we're linked with most players that become available.”

But Wilson couldn’t resist admitting Lingard would have been ‘a great addition’ to Eddie Howe’s side as Newcastle continue to search for attacking reinforcements.

"He'd have been a great addition to our squad but that's for the hierarchy and Jesse's people to have had those talks,” he added.