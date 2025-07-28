West Ham ‘agree’ move for 88-goal striker after rejecting Newcastle United contract

Former Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has 'agreed' terms over a move to West Ham | Getty Images

Callum Wilson confirmed that his five year spell at Newcastle United was coming to an end earlier this month, revealing that he would leave St James’ Park as a free agent. The Magpies had offered Wilson a new contract, but the 33-year-old rejected that deal in favour of seeking a new challenge elsewhere.

His final season as a Newcastle United player saw Wilson score just once, in an FA Cup clash against Birmingham City, failing to register a single Premier League goal in that time. Speaking to DAZN earlier this month, Wilson revealed his desires to continue playing football at the highest level, stating he isn’t content with just being a back-up option.

“I am 33. I have still got so much to give in the game,” Wilson said.

“I feel mentally and physically still able to more than contribute in however many games in a season.

“It is just difficult, you are playing at a club when you have got arguably one of the best strikers in world football at the moment, in the form of Alex Isak, to break in is difficult. I am never one who shies away from a fight, I would happily be there to push and take my opportunity when it arose, but it just didn’t seem to arise in the back end of the season.

“I was fit from January, I made two starts and numerous substitute appearances but they were all five or 10 minutes here or there. Alex deserves the right [to play].

“He has had a fantastic two seasons at the club, all credit to Alex, but I don’t see myself permanently cemented as a number two striker.

“I don’t want the last few years of my career to fizzle out and sit around on the bench and just collect money but not actually contribute to these wins, to these Champions League games, to these cup finals. You want to be part of it, you want to be scoring and assisting in these games and deciding these matches. Being the character I am, being as motivated as I am and ambitious in terms of trying to get into the hundred club and things like that, it was the right decision to leave Newcastle.”

Callum Wilson ‘agrees’ West Ham transfer

A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for Wilson as he became a free agent, with newly-promoted Leeds United and Burnley among those interested in his signature. However, it appears that Wilson will instead move to the capital, to join a team he enjoys a very good goalscoring record against.

According to TalkSport , Wilson has ‘agreed personal terms’ with West Ham over a move to the London Stadium. The deal will reportedly see Wilson receive a ‘minimal salary’ with goals and appearance bonuses on top of that.

The Hammers disappointed under both Julen Lopetegui and Graham Potter last season and will hope that Wilson can bolster their attacking department. Niclas Fullkrug struggled during his first season at the club, whilst Michail Antonio suffered a broken leg in a car crash in December and has only just returned to action.

Wilson has scored 88 goals in the Premier League during spells with Newcastle United and Bournemouth. 12 of those have been scored against the Hammers with Wilson scoring more against West Ham than any other club he has faced during his ten years as a top-flight striker.