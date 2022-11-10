It’s the first time Wilson has been called-up to the England squad since 2019, over a year before he joined Newcastle. But the 30-year-old’s form for The Magpies was impossible for Gareth Southgate to ignore.

Wilson has six goals and three assists to his name in 10 Premier League appearances so far this season as he’s helped Newcastle climb up to third in the table heading into the World Cup break.

Following the announcement of England’s 26-man squad on Thursday afternoon, Wilson posted on Instagram: “Absolute honour to be called up to represent my country for a World Cup. Something I’ve dreamed about since a little boy and will cherish every moment of!“In 2017 whilst recovering from my second ACL injury in Qatar, having never represented my country at this point. I said to myself before I left.. ‘I will be back to play in the 2022 World Cup.’“Dedication and hard work shows how you can achieve anything!! Can’t wait to meet up with the lads and work even harder together now to achieve greatness.”

Callum Wilson of England celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the International Friendly match between England and United States at Wembley Stadium on November 15, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)