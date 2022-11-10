Callum Wilson’s amazing 11-word injury prediction comes true with England World Cup call-up
Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has reacted to being named in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
It’s the first time Wilson has been called-up to the England squad since 2019, over a year before he joined Newcastle. But the 30-year-old’s form for The Magpies was impossible for Gareth Southgate to ignore.
Wilson has six goals and three assists to his name in 10 Premier League appearances so far this season as he’s helped Newcastle climb up to third in the table heading into the World Cup break.
Following the announcement of England’s 26-man squad on Thursday afternoon, Wilson posted on Instagram: “Absolute honour to be called up to represent my country for a World Cup. Something I’ve dreamed about since a little boy and will cherish every moment of!“In 2017 whilst recovering from my second ACL injury in Qatar, having never represented my country at this point. I said to myself before I left.. ‘I will be back to play in the 2022 World Cup.’“Dedication and hard work shows how you can achieve anything!! Can’t wait to meet up with the lads and work even harder together now to achieve greatness.”
The World Cup will run from November 21 to December 18 before the Premier League returns to action on Boxing Day. It is the first time Newcastle have had an England representative playing at a major tournament since Michael Owen in 2006 with Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier also included in the squad.