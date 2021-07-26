Callum Wilson's brilliant response to that chant from Newcastle United fans

Wilson scored in Friday night’s 3-2 win over Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium, where Steve Bruce’s side were backed by more than 3,000 supporters following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

The striker, signed from Bournemouth last year for £20million, missed the end of last season through injury, so he didn’t play in front of fans in the club’s final Premier League home game, which was watched by a 20,000 crowd.

As such, all of Wilson’s previous United goals had been played in empty stadiums.

Wilson, set up by Ryan Fraser, was serenaded by fans wanting to know “how he scored that goal” – the chant once aimed at former No.9 Alan Shearer – after netting Newcastle’s third strike.

"It was nice in front of the fans,” Wilson told BBC Radio Newcastle.

“I’m grateful for those guys to travel down in the evening, and celebrate with us.

“It was really nice, you know. It’s why you come to clubs like this and play football. It’s such a massive club. It’s a pleasure to play in front of them, all singing their hearts out. They’ve got chants about your name, its’s a nice feeling It makes you feel 10ft tall.”

Callum Wilson celebrates his goal.

Wilson developed an understand with Fraser during their time together at Bournemouth.

“We’ve had a relationship for the past few years now, and it’s instinctive,” said Wilson. “He’s got the ball, and I knew where to be. He’s threaded it through, and it was just an instinctive finish, as well.”

Wilson will wear the No.9 shirt this season after coming to an agreement with Joelinton, who has taken the No.7 jersey.

“It’s a great honour to wear the No.9 shirt,” said Wilson. “It means so much to the club, to the supporters. I feel that it’s an honour to be able to put it on, and make sure when I do wear it, I do it justice.”

Newcastle take on Rotherham United at the AESSEAL New York Stadium tomorrow night.

