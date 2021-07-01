Callum Wilson's classy response to questions about Joelinton's No.9 jersey at Newcastle United

Wilson took the No.13 jersey last summer after joining from Bournemouth in a £20million deal.

The No.9 squad number had been taken by Joelinton a year earlier following his £40million move to the club.

Wilson went on to score 12 times in Premier League despite missing chunks of the season through injury, and those goals helped keep the club in the Premier League.

Wilson will keep his No.13 shirt this season, though he knows the importance of the No.9 jersey to the club’s fanbase.

“Of course, I know what it means at this club,” Wilson told FourFourTwo. “But it’s a tricky one because the shirt’s taken.

“If it ever became vacant, and was up for grabs, I’d happily wear it. But I’m not particularly superstitious, underlined by the fact I wear 13 which hasn’t served me too badly!

“The bottom line is that I play football for the badge on the front of the shirt, not the number on the back, but that doesn’t mean I’m not familiar or in awe of the history of the No.9 shirt – and those who have worn it.

“It’s very humbling, and a huge honour, to be mentioned in the same breath as those greats, and if I can achieve just a quarter of what they did at Newcastle, I’ll be delighted."

Wilson won praise from former Newcastle No.9 and BBC pundit Alan Shearer for his performances last season.

And the 29-year-old – who spoke to Shearer last year after joining the club – is keen to meet the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

“Funnily enough, I’m yet to actually meet Alan Shearer face to face, although we have spoken on the phone,” said the England international. “With all the Covid restrictions in place, it’s been difficult to do so many of the things we took for granted a couple of years ago.

"When everything gets back to normal, I’d love the chance to shake him by the hand, chat football, and thank him for all the kind things he’s said about me on TV or in the media. It’s very flattering.”

