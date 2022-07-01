Callum Wilson's five-word reaction to Newcastle United pre-season return

After an almost six-week break, the United players returned to Darsley Park to get put through their paces.

Some players were at the training ground as early as 7am as the squad were given staggered arrival times for fitness testing on their return.

Players who went on international duty following the end of the Premier League campaign, including Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar and new signing Sven Botman, have been given extra time off.

Striker Callum Wilson is one player who will be keen to prove his fitness ahead of the new Premier League season on August 6. The 30-year-old missed almost all of the second half of last season due to a calf injury before returning to the starting line-up in the final couple of matches.

He ended the season as Newcastle’s top scorer with eight goals to his name after netting a brace on the final day against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on May 08, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Wilson was pictured working in the gym alongside Newcastle’s strength and conditioning coach Nick Grantham. He was also out training on the grass with the rest of the squad.

Following his return for pre-season, Wilson took to Twitter to post: “So good to be back.”