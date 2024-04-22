Newcastle United are well and truly in the race for European football as the Premier League approaches a dramatic conclusion. Eddie Howe's side are sixth at present and a win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday night would go a long way towards their hopes of claiming a place in the Europa Conference League.

Wolves to challenge Newcastle United

Wolves have reportedly entered the race to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer. Ramsdale has struggled for game time under Mikel Arteta this season after finding himself behind David Raya in the pecking order and he looks set to move on this summer.

According to the Sun, Wolves are interested and they look set to compete with Newcastle United and Chelsea, among other clubs, for his signature. Newcastle do have Nick Pope at their disposal, of course, but Ramsdale would be expected to take the number one mantle should the club land the Arsenal man this summer.

Despite making just 11 appearances this season, Ramsdale is expected to be named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024 this summer.

Callum Wilson latest

Eddie Howe is pushing to keep Callum Wilson at St James' Park this summer, according to Football Insider. There has been plenty of uncertainty regarding Wilson's Newcastle United future of late, with the striker about the enter the final year of his contract with the club.

However, despite his injury woes, Howe is said to see Wilson as a key member of the Magpies squad moving forward and wants to see him remain at the club. When he's been fit, Wilson has been a real menace for Newcastle this season, bagging seven goals in 16 Premier League appearances.