Can you identify these Newcastle United players from their FIFA 20 avatar?

We've been granted early access to FIFA 20 - so what better than to see if you can identify Newcastle United’s players from their game avatar.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 17:03 pm
Visitors play the "FIFA 20" football game at the Gamescom video games trade fair in Cologne, western Germany, on August 20, 2019. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo credit should read INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty Images)

Although graphics have improved drastically since the first edition of the game in 1993, there's still plenty of improvement to be had among the Magpies’ squad as you can tell below - but how many can you get right?

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Take our quiz and let us know in the comment section: