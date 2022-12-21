Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: When Newcastle United will find out their opponents
Newcastle United booked a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-final with a 1-0 win over AFC Bournemouth at St James's Park on Tuesday night.
Adam Smith’s second half own goal saw Newcastle progress to the final eight of the competition for the second time in the last three seasons.
But Eddie Howe’s side will have to wait until Thursday, December 22 in order to find out who they will be facing in the next round. The EFL have announced that the draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-final will take place following the conclusion of the fourth round tie between Liverpool and Manchester City on Thursday evening.
The game and subsequent draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Former Magpies goalkeeper Shay Given will draw the fixtures alongside Lionesses stopper Mary Earps.
The quarter-final matches will take place the week commencing January 9, 2023 with two of the four matches being selected for live television broadcast.