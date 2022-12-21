Adam Smith’s second half own goal saw Newcastle progress to the final eight of the competition for the second time in the last three seasons.

But Eddie Howe’s side will have to wait until Thursday, December 22 in order to find out who they will be facing in the next round. The EFL have announced that the draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-final will take place following the conclusion of the fourth round tie between Liverpool and Manchester City on Thursday evening.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 27: Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts the Carabao Cup trophy following victory in the Carabao Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on February 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The game and subsequent draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Former Magpies goalkeeper Shay Given will draw the fixtures alongside Lionesses stopper Mary Earps.