Carabao Cup draw: Newcastle United discover their opponents for the Round Four of the Carabao Cup after defeating Bradford City at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reigning champions Newcastle United secured safe passage to Round Four of the Carabao Cup with a 4-1 win over League One side Bradford City at St James’ Park. Two strikes within two minutes in the first-half, courtesy of Joelinton and Will Osula, allayed fears that a giant-killing could be on the cards on Tyneside.

Eddie Howe made seven changes from their goalless draw against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday for the visit of Bradford and after weathering a promising start from the hosts went ahead as Joelinton pounced on a loose ball in the area to curl past Sam Walker. The Magpies, wearing a gold badge on their sleeves, then doubled their lead just moments later when Osula netted after a delightful through ball by his captain Bruno Guimaraes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joelinton added a second 15 minutes from time when, once again, Guimaraes fed him in the box and he curled past Walker for a second time. Boyhood Newcastle United fan Andy Cook got his name on the scoresheet with just over ten left to play when he rifled home a stunning effort from the edge of the box to give his side a faint glimmer of hope.

Those hopes were extinguished when Osula tapped home for his second and his side’s fourth of the night.

Carabao Cup Round Four draw in full

Round Three of the Carabao Cup was split over two weeks because of scheduling of the Champions League and Europa League. Newcastle United’s participation in the former meant that they were among eight seeded teams and could not be drawn against those also competing in European competition, hence their tie against the Bantams.

That rule only impacted Round Three of the competition and Newcastle United can be drawn against any of the other 16 winners from this latest round of action. Grimsby Town, Brentford, Swansea City and Crystal Palace secured their progress to Round Four last week, whilst eight games were played last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Wolves, Chelsea, Fulham, Wycombe Wanderers, Brighton and Hove Albion, Cardiff City, Wrexham and Liverpool progressed from those matches with the latter of those, last season’s runners-up, defeating Championship side Southampton thanks to a late Hugo Ekitike goal.

Three other Premier League teams secured their place in the Round Four draw with wins over lower league opponents on Wednesday night. Manchester City defeated Huddersfield Town, Tottenham Hotspur progressed against Doncaster Rovers whilst Arsenal beat Port Vale.

The draw for Round Four will take place following the game between Arsenal and Port Vale. That match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event with the draw also being shown on that channel.

The EFL have confirmed that former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp and ex-Sheffield United man Michael Brown will draw the 16 ties. Round Four of the Carabao Cup will take place on the week commencing 27 October. For Newcastle United, that game will come in between their Premier League matches against Fulham (Saturday 25 October) and West Ham (Sunday 2 November).

Arsenal v Brighton

Grimsby Town v Brentford

Swansea City v Manchester City

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Wrexham v Cardiff City

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Chelsea

Wycombe Wanderers v Fulham