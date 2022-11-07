Carabao Cup: This is when Newcastle United or Crystal Palace will discover fourth round opponent

Details of when the fourth round draw for the winning sides will take place were confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Ahead of the midweek fixtures, an EFL statement read: “The Round Four Draw of the Carabao Cup will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of Manchester United v Aston Villa on Thursday 10 November 2022.

“Joining host Mark Chapman to make the draw will be two former players who during their illustrious careers played for both Manchester United and Aston Villa. Danish goalkeeping legend Peter Schmeichel, who lifted the League Cup in 1992, and striker Dion Dublin who scored over 115 Premier League and EFL goals.

Joelinton of Newcastle United poses for a photo with a fan after the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Tranmere Rovers and Newcastle United at Prenton Park. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)