Carlisle boss reveals challenge to Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen
Carlisle United boss Steven Pressley has spoken of his delight at landing ‘main target’ Elias Sorensen on a season-long loan from Newcastle United.
The 19-year-old signed a new deal earlier this year and will be looking to gain valuable first team experience at the League Two side.
Sorensen, who topped the Premier League 2 scoring charts last season, has been challenged to prove he can score goals in the Football League.
Pressley said: “He was a main target, then he dropped off the radar, but it came alive again last week and we’ve managed to see it through.
“He can play as the number 9, or he can play tucked in close to the 9 and just off to the side. That’s not as a wide player, but tucked in tight and ready to react.
“He’s very mobile and quick and he scores goals. He hasn’t done that at League Two level yet, but that’s his next challenge.”