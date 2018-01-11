Carlos Carvalhal gives his verdict on Newcastle ahead of Swansea's visit to St James's Park

Carlos Carvalhal is looking for a fourth successive win over Newcastle United.

Swansea City side take on Rafa Benitez's side at St James's Park on Saturday.

Carvalhal took over at the Liberty Stadium last month after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

The club beat Newcastle home and away in the Championship last season and also knocked them out of the League Cup in the 2015-16 campaign.

"They're have a good side, good players, a good good and good organisation," said Swansea manager Carvalhal. "They have a good crowd there.

"We will try to do our best. We go there to try to win. We have a lot of respect for the quality that they have."

Asked about his record against United, Carvalhal added: "We know their strong points and we know their weak points. They know our strong and weak points.

"At the end you see if we are more strong than them."

Swansea are bottom of the Premier League, while Newcastle are 13th after taking seven points from their four festive games.

"It's not decisive," said Carvalhal. "It's a very important game. All games are important to us.

"It will be a difficult game. All games in England are very tough, all of them. We don't play any easy games."