Newcastle United’s first pre-season match in front of supporters takes place later today when they travel to face Celtic.

After a training camp in Austria this week, Newcastle United return to action today when they face Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic in the inaugural Adidas Trophy. The Hoops are ramping up their preparations for their league season which gets underway in just two weeks time.

Newcastle United are their penultimate opponents of pre-season before they face Eredivisie giants Ajax away from home on Thursday. For Eddie Howe and his side, though, the trip north of the border marks their first real test of a pre-season campaign that will see them travel to Asia to face Premier League opposition before a double-header of La Liga opponents at St James’ Park.

The Magpies defeated Carlisle United in a behind-closed-doors match last weekend at the club’s training ground. Goals from Sean Longstaff, who is not expected to feature this weekend as he concludes a move to Leeds United, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy and Ben Parkinson secured a 4-0 win.

As 10,000 Newcastle United fans prepare for a trip to Glasgow, those that didn’t get a ticket will be able to watch it at home. Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know about Celtic v Newcastle United:

When is Celtic v Newcastle United?

Today’s game kicks-off at 3pm at Celtic Park.

How to watch Celtic v Newcastle United

Supporters can stream Newcastle United’s clash with Celtic online through NUFC TV and Celtic TV. Newcastle United have offered supporters the chance to purchase a streaming package which includes all of their matches in pre-season.

Mags + Members have been sent a unique code that will allow them to purchase streaming for all seven pre-season games, including the women’s Sela Cup clash against Atletico Madrid Femenino, for £9.99. Mags/Junior Mags members can buy the Official Streaming Pass for £19.99 whilst non-members can get all matches for £29.99.

Individual match streams for this game are available to purchase via NUFC TV as well. Those can be bought for either £4.99 or £6.99 depending on the match.

Celtic v Newcastle United ticket news

Newcastle United have sold out their allocation of 10,000 tickets for today’s game. An initial 7,500 allocation sold out, with additional tickets then being released, and subsequently snapped up. A large section of Celtic season ticket holders are boycotting the game to protest the club’s decision to charge them to attend this match having previously included one home pre-season match in their renewals.

Celtic v Newcastle United injury and team news

Newcastle United will be without Lewis Hall this afternoon. The fullback is currently recovering from a foot injury that sidelined him at the end of last season and whilst there are hopes he will return before the Premier League season gets underway next month, today’s game is likely to come too soon for him.

Summer signings Benjamin Nygren, Hayato Inamura and Callum Osmand could all make their first Celtic Park appearances for the hosts. Adam Idah is a doubt after being substituted during Celtic’s clash against Sporting CP whilst Jota will certainly miss out after sustaining a serious knee injury in April.