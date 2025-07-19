All eyes will be on Eddie Howe this afternoon as he names his first Newcastle United starting XI of pre-season.

Newcastle United will be cheered on by 10,000 fans at Celtic Park when they take on the reigning Scottish champions this afternoon (3pm kick-off). Howe’s side defeated Carlisle United in a behind closed doors training match at Darsley Park last weekend, but will step up their pre-season campaign today against a club they could be paired with in the Champions League.

Celtic, meanwhile, are just two weeks away from starting their defence of the Scottish Premiership title and face Ajax on Thursday night in their final match of pre-season. Brendan Rodgers could hand Celtic Park debuts to a number of new signings this afternoon, whilst Howe will be able to call on just one summer arrival - Anthony Elanga.

Elanga didn’t feature against Carlisle last weekend, but did travel to Austria with his new teammates this week and is expected to feature this afternoon. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for Newcastle United’s clash with Celtic:

Newcastle United v Celtic predicted XI

GK: Nick Pope

Pope started in goal for the Magpies last weekend and is the club’s first-choice keeper. The former Burnley man knows he may be in a battle to remain as Howe’s number one this season and will be desperate to impress during pre-season.

RB: Kieran Trippier

Tino Livramento’s star performances for England U21’s this summer mean he will be given extra time off this summer, handing Trippier a chance to start at Celtic Park.

CB: Fabian Schar

Schar was ultra-consistent last season and, because of his retirement from international football, has two weeks of pre-season training under his belt. He may be asked to start this afternoon.

CB: Sven Botman

Botman has also been back in pre-season training for a fortnight and will be keen to enjoy a good off-season. Botman’s injury issues plagued his campaign last year and it is hoped that he can get a good pre-season behind him.

LB: Matt Targett

Targett has become somewhat of a forgotten man on Tyneside, but with Lewis Hall injured and Livramento not expected to feature, he may be given a rare chance to start.

CM: Joelinton

Joelinton was a huge miss towards the back end of last season and will be a hugely important player for the Magpies this campaign.

CM: Lewis Miley

Miley could have an opportunity to stake his claim for a starting spot this season in the absence of Sean Longstaff.

CM: Joe Willock

Willock is another player that will be keen to impress Howe during pre-season and stake his claim for a regular starting spot.

RW: Jacob Murphy

Newcastle United fans may have to be a little patient in seeing Anthony Elanga make his debut. Murphy was brilliant last season and will be a difficult player for the Swedish international to dislodge from the starting XI.

ST: Will Osula

Callum Wilson’s departure could offer Osula an opportunity to impress during the summer. That could begin today at Celtic Park.

LW: Harvey Barnes

It will be fascinating to see who emerges as Howe’s first-choice on the left wing this season. Both Barnes and Anthony Gordon will believe they should begin the campaign on the left of the front three.