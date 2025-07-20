Newcastle United’s search for a centre-back has reportedly landed them at the door of Valencia’s Cesar Tarrega.

Newcastle United have a number of defenders under consideration this summer as they look to both strengthen their options at the back and future proof a slightly ageing back line. Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi emerged as their main target to do just that this time last year, but interest in the Eagles man has cooled in recent times.

Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini has also been linked with a move to St James’ Park, but the Serie A side are very reluctant to sanction the sale of one of their key men. Scalvini has become the player of choice for many Newcastle United fans on social media as the Magpies look for their next transfer breakthrough.

But Tarrega could also prove to be a very shrewd signing, with Sky Sports reporting that the Magpies are ‘discussing’ a move for the defender. Eddie Howe has seen Anthony Elanga move to St James’ Park and whilst they are working on deals in the background, progress has been slow in adding a host of new faces to his squad.

Who is Cesar Tarrega? How would he fit into Eddie Howe’s system?

Tarrega is a 23-year-old centre-back who currently plays for La Liga side Valencia. He made 38 appearances in all competitions for his club last season, 34 of which came in the Spanish top-flight.

Having spent a season on-loan at Real Valladolid during the 2023/24 season and time in Valencia’s B team previous to that Tarrega is about to enter the fourth season of regular senior football. At 1.94m tall, Tarrega would fit perfectly into the profile of defenders Howe has often targeted in the transfer market.

Tarrega is also predominantly right-footed and would likely become Fabian Schar’s long-term successor at St James’ Park should he move to Tyneside. Strengthening at the back is a priority this summer and with Schar turning 34 at the end of the year, it is important that Newcastle are on the front foot and able to find a successor for the former Switzerland international before their search becomes desperate.

Tarrega may be relatively inexperienced at the top level of European football, but he did impress for his country this summer. A Tino Livramento inspired England romped to victory at the U21’s European Championship, defeating Spain and the Netherlands in the knockout rounds en route to beating Germany in the final.

Lining up for Spain in that quarter-final clash was Tarrega, partnering Arsenal-bound Christhian Mosquera in the heart of defence. Unlike the eventual champions England, Spain topped their group in that tournament, down in no small part to Tarrega as he netted a dramatic late winner from a corner, towering above the Slovakian defence and goalkeeper, in their opening game of the tournament to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory.

That goal will undoubtedly excite Newcastle United fans who will be keen to see what new set piece coach Martin Mark can bring to the club following his move from FC Midtjylland in Denmark.