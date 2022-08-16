Chairman confirms Newcastle United's latest summer signing with classy transfer message
Newcastle United’s latest signing Jude Smith has been wished ‘all the best’ by his former club.
The 19-year-old goalkeeper completed a move from Scottish League Two side East Fife to Newcastle last week following a successful trial period.
The Magpies are understood to have paid a five-figure fee for the teenage shot-stopper, who has joined up with the club’s Under-21s side. He will compete with goalkeepers Will Brown, Max Thompson and Steven Bessent for United’s second string side.
Newcastle have strengthened their academy squads over the summer with the signings of promising youngsters Charlie McArthur, Alex Murphy and Jordan Hackett from Kilmarnock, Galway United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.
Smith is a product of Celtic’s academy but left the club last summer to become East Fife’s first-choice goalkeeper. At just 18, he amassed 28 appearances between the sticks for the Scottish side last season.
And East Fife chairman Jim Stevenson has backed his former player to be a success south of the border following a ‘richly deserved’ move. “Everyone at East Fife would like to wish Jude all the best at Newcastle,” Stevenson said. “It’s a move that’s richly deserved.
"He showed maturity beyond his years at times last season and I have every confidence he will be a success at Newcastle. Thank you and good luck.”
Fife manager Stevie Crawford added via the club’s website: “Everyone at the club is delighted for Jude to earn a move to one of the biggest clubs in the English Premier League."
“Although we are obviously disappointed to lose him, we also recognise what a great opportunity this is for Jude.”