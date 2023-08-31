UEFA make major Champions League announcement that will impact Newcastle United
Newcastle United’s Champions League group stage opponents have been revealed.
The Champions League group stage draw took place on Thursday, August 31 in Monaco where it was revealed Newcastle United have been drawn into Group F and would face Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.
Newcastle are back in the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years and return to what has already been dubbed the ‘group of death’.
The fixtures will be confirmed in due course.
Champions League group stage fixture dates
Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023
Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023
Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023
Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023
Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023
Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023
Champions League knockout round fixture dates
Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024
Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024
Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024
Final: 1 June 2024
Champions League group stage draw in full
Group A
Bayern Munich
Manchester United
Copenhagen
Galatasaray
Group B
Sevilla
Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven
Lens
Group C
Napoli
Real Madrid
Braga
Union Berlin
Group D
Benfica
Inter Milan
Red Bull Salzburg
Real Sociedad
Group E
Feyenoord
Atletico Madrid
Lazio
Celtic
Group F
Paris Saint Germain
Borussia Dortmund
AC Milan
Newcastle United
Group G
Manchester City
RB Leipzig
Red Star Belgrade
Young Boys
Group H
Barcelona
Porto
Shakhtar Donetsk
Royal Antwerp