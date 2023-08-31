The Champions League group stage draw took place on Thursday, August 31 in Monaco where it was revealed Newcastle United have been drawn into Group F and would face Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Newcastle are back in the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years and return to what has already been dubbed the ‘group of death’.

The fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Champions League group stage fixture dates

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

Champions League knockout round fixture dates

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024

Champions League group stage draw in full

Group A

Bayern Munich

Manchester United

Copenhagen

Galatasaray

Group B

Sevilla

Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven

Lens

Group C

Napoli

Real Madrid

Braga

Union Berlin

Group D

Benfica

Inter Milan

Red Bull Salzburg

Real Sociedad

Group E

Feyenoord

Atletico Madrid

Lazio

Celtic

Group F

Paris Saint Germain

Borussia Dortmund

AC Milan

Newcastle United

Group G

Manchester City

RB Leipzig

Red Star Belgrade

Young Boys

Group H

Barcelona

Porto

Shakhtar Donetsk