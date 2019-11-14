Championship club eye January move for Newcastle United fringe player – and it could allow Steve Bruce to do business
Championship club West Brom look set to renew their interest in Dwight Gayle in the January transfer window – and it could allow Steve Bruce to strengthen his Newcastle United squad.
At present United are oversubscribed with players who fit into their Premier League 25-man squad, with the likes of Henri Saivet and Jack Colback still at the club but unable to play.
Should Bruce want to do business in the winter window, he’d need to see players leave the club. Javier Manquillo, Ki Sung-yeung, Yoshinori Muto and Gayle are the players most likely to face the St James’s Park chopping block.
And, according to the Birmingham Mail, West Brom are “tipped to re-sign” Gayle in the January window – a move which would open up a space for the Magpies to sign a player, likely on loan.
Gayle spent last season on loan at the Hawthorns, netting 24 goals in 42 games.