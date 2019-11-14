NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Dwight Gayle of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on November 09, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

At present United are oversubscribed with players who fit into their Premier League 25-man squad, with the likes of Henri Saivet and Jack Colback still at the club but unable to play.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Should Bruce want to do business in the winter window, he’d need to see players leave the club. Javier Manquillo, Ki Sung-yeung, Yoshinori Muto and Gayle are the players most likely to face the St James’s Park chopping block.

And, according to the Birmingham Mail, West Brom are “tipped to re-sign” Gayle in the January window – a move which would open up a space for the Magpies to sign a player, likely on loan.