Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Hugo Ekitike’s move to Newcastle United appears imminent after Reims accepted a £26 million bid for the striker over the weekend.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign in France, scoring ten goals and assisting another three in 24 appearances.

The Magpies will be relieved to finally get the deal over the line after failing in their attempt to sign him in January.

Ekitike previously spoke on why he opted to stay with Reims for the remainder of the season.

Speaking to L’Equipe last month, Ekitike said: “I respect this great club a lot.

“But it happened quickly and it was not the time. It was better for me to stay here, to complete the full season and confirm myself.”“I consider myself ready for anything, whether that’s staying here or taking on a challenge that everyone agrees on.”

After nine years with his boyhood club, the Frenchman looks increasingly likely to make the switch to the Premier League ahead of next season.

1. West Ham target ex-Tottenham ace West Ham are reportedly interested in a move for Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen. The 30-year-old is also a target for former club Tottenham. (Claret and Hugh)

2. Arsenal to offer Man City star hefty pay rise Arsenal are reportedly willing to offer Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus £190,000 a week to join them this summer. The 25-year-old is thought to earn around £110,000 a week at the Etihad Stadium. (The Sun)

3. Nottingham Forest weighing up move for England international Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering a swoop for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope. However, the Clarets want a whopping £40 million for the 30-year-old. (Football League World)

4. Sunderland eye released Wolves veteran Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing John Ruddy after he was released by Wolves. The goalkeeper departs Molineux Stadium after five years with the club. (Sunday Mirror)