Championship club 'targets' Newcastle United goalkeeper
Karl Darlow is a target for Blackburn Rovers, according to a report.
Darlow hasn’t played a Premier League game for Newcastle United since Martin Dubravka established himself as No1 the season before last.
The 28-year-old – who came close to joining Middlesbrough two years ago – has 12 months left on his St James’s Park contract. And Sky Sports claim that Darlow is being targeted as a replacement for Brentford-bound David Raya, though they report that the Championship club is yet to table a formal offer for the goalkeeper.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Darlow joined Newcastle from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2014 along with Jamaal Lascelles. He made his debut a year later, and has gone on to make 59 appearances in all competitions.
Meanwhile, Rob Elliot also has a year left on his United deal. The 33-year-old last played a first-team game in December 2017 and was told to find a new club last season by then-manager Rafa Benitez.