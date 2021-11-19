Championship full-back opens up on failed Newcastle United move

Former Toon head coach Bruce tried to bolster the playing squad but the only arrival was Joe Willock from Arsenal for £20million.

Pederson, who has been at Birmingham since 2018, was contacted by the 60-year-old but revealed the interest did not progress.

He told Danish publication Bold: “It was close with Newcastle in the summer. The club (Birmingham) got a call from Steve Bruce.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birmingham City full-back Kristian Pedersen. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

"He said he really wanted me, but it didn’t work out in the end, because there were some things that had to succeed before the ends could meet.

“Of course, it’s too bad it didn’t happen, but there’s nothing to be done about it.

"It would have been a really good opportunity for me, but yes, it did not happen, and now they have got new owners and have got other muscles to play with, so I do not know exactly how it is anymore.”

Pederson has now enter talks over a new contract at St Andrew’s.

He added: “We’re in dialogue, and they’d like to extend. I’m happy to be here and focus on doing well for the club, but now we’ll see what happens.

"I have set a goal from the start that I want to be in the Premier League.

"I have played a few years in the Championship, where I have been and still am really happy at Birmingham, so I feel ready and that is my biggest dream."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.