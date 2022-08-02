Chelsea agree deal to sign £20m Newcastle United transfer target from Aston Villa

The youngster has been given permission to travel to London to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical ahead of a proposed permanent transfer.

Chukwuemeka scored the winning goal for England Under-19s in their European Championship final win over Israel last month and is regarded as one of the Premier League’s most promising teenage talents after making 12 appearances for Villa last season.

Carney Chukwuemeka of Aston Villa runs with the ball during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on September 22, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

But clubs across the continent were alerted to the Austrian-born midfielder’s potential availability as talks to sign a new deal at Villa Park stalled.

And with the player having just a year to run on his current deal, the West Midlands outfit have opted to cash-in.