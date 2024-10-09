Chelsea charged with FA rule break as duo banned & £32m man avoids punishment for Liverpool & Newcastle United
Footage emerged showing Jackson hitting Nottingham Forest defender Morato during a mass brawl in the closing stages of Chelsea’s 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. While the incident was investigated by the Football Association, Jackson is understood to have avoided a three-match ban for violent conduct.
Jackson, who has scored four goals in seven league matches for Chelsea this season, will be available for the upcoming matches against Liverpool and Newcastle in the Premier League as well as the trip to St James’ Park in the Carabao Cup - three games he would have missed had he been charged.
But Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have not escaped punishment with both clubs now being charged by the FA for breaching Rule E20.
In a statement, the FA said: “It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the 88th minute. Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have until Thursday, 10 October, to provide their responses.”
If guilty, the clubs will likely be handed a fine and reminded of their future conduct.
While Chelsea are set to have Jackson available, they will be without Marc Cucurella for the match against Liverpool after the was booked as a result of the brawl.
It was Cucurella’s fifth Premier League booking of the season, ruling him out for the Liverpool match after the international break. Wesley Fofana was also booked for the fifth time against Forest and will also serve his suspension against Liverpool.
They will be back available for the match against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge the following week.
