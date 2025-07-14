The wealth gap in the Premier League is only increasing with Chelsea set to take home a staggering amount of prize money from the Club World Cup.

Chelsea’s 3-0 win over PSG on Sunday night crowned the Blues as the inaugural Club World Cup winners. Enzo Maresca’s side blew away the reigning European champions to win in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium - pocketing a very handsome reward for doing so.

A brace from Cole Palmer and a strike by Joao Pedro, a man who Newcastle United had been extensively linked with signing for much of the summer before his move to Stamford Bridge, was enough for victory. Chelsea’s victory also means that Pedro, who has been a Blues player for just a number of weeks, has already won a major honour with his new club.

Club World Cup Prize Money

A $1bn prize pot was available to every club competing at the tournament, with each club receiving an amount for just participating in the tournament and then additional prize money depending on performance. Auckland City, for example, received $3.3m for participating and earning a draw against Boca Juniors.

Seattle Sounders, who lost all three of their group matches, were given $7m along with four other clubs that failed to take a single point from their group stage matches. At the other end of the scale, Chelsea netted $84m for winning the competition.

The Blues were guaranteed to walk home with at least $21.3m without winning a single match, but their performances and run to the final banked them an additional $62.7m. Converted from dollars to sterling, Chelsea have netted a total of £62.3m from their summer’s work.

That money, plus the $37.8m (£28m) that Manchester City earned from their run to the quarter-finals means that those two teams have significantly boosted their accounts, leaving their Premier League rivals in the dust and searching for ways to make up the difference.

Newcastle United’s PSR position

For context, Newcastle United also lifted silverware this season in the form of the Carabao Cup. For that win, the Magpies earned £100,000 in prize money.

Chelsea’s victory in the Club World Cup, therefore, earned them 83,900% more than Newcastle’s Carabao Cup triumph. Of course, that win and weekend at Wembley will mean far more to every single Newcastle United fan than the impact on their balance sheets - but it does highlight the huge disparity between competitions and the financial gap that ambitious clubs like the Magpies must overcome if they are to compete on a regular basis with the so-called ‘big six’.

After a lean three transfer windows, Newcastle United kickstarted their summer with the announcement that Anthony Elanga’s £52m move from Nottingham Forest had been completed. Elanga becomes the club’s first big money signing since the summer of 2023 - although spending is not likely to end there.

The Magpies are on much better financial footing this summer and have far less worries about PSR than they did a little over twelve months ago.