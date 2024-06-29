Getty Images

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United and their Premier League rivals.

Newcastle United are already working hard behind the scenes to prepare for the new season, with many stars still away at Euro 2024 and Copa Ámerica with their respective countries. Pre-season has already begun for many clubs, with players not involved in internationals returning for early testing, while other players will return at a later date.

In the meantime, Eddie Howe and his recruitment staff will be working hard behind the scenes to get deals over the line, with players expected to arrive and depart over the coming weeks. Here we round up all the latest news from around the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ait-Nouri race

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are said to be leading the race to sign Wolves full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer. According to Algerian journalist Abdel Hamed, Ait-Nouri will leave Molineux this summer and the Reds are ahead of Manchester City in the race for his signature.

Reports earlier this week claimed Wolves would only accept offers of more than £38million, making it an expensive deal for Liverpool, but Arne Slot is reportedly prioritising a centre-back and a left-back this summer.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neill highlighted why Ait-Nouri is such an attractive player earlier this year, saying: “It’s very important being able to use him in a few different positions out of necessity. He could roll inside and play in midfield from left back, he played as a 10 in the second half. He’s a great lad. He’s come on professionalism-wise and asks loads of questions now.”

Chelsea ‘contact’

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie believes Chelsea have made contact with Newcastle over the potential signing of Alexander Isak this summer. He tweeted: “Chelsea have had further contact with Newcastle over striker Alexander Isak today. Newcastle do not want to sell any of their star players but are in a difficult position with PSR deadline looming on July 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Isak, who scored 25 goals last season despite a recurring groin injury, would be valued upwards of £100m. Chelsea made a tentative enquiry for the Swede earlier this week, and there’s been further contact since.”

Shearer doesn’t see Isak deal

On that front, Alan Shearer is not concerned about the prospect of Isak being snatched from the Magpies this summer. He told Betfair: “I’m not that worried. I don’t think he’ll leave. I don’t think it can happen. Newcastle supporters would go mad if it happened. What he’s brought to Newcastle and how good a player he is, I’m not sure Chelsea could afford him either. I’ve seen the reports and I don’t think there’s anything in that at all. I’d be amazed, angry and disappointed if he left Newcastle.”