Chelsea are reportedly set to spark a transfer battle between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur after making a key decision on the future of midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The 11-times capped England international has been a long-term target of the Magpies after being initially linked with a move to St James Park during Steve Bruce’s managerial reign. Gallagher was also mentioned as a target for current manager Eddie Howe over the last two transfer windows - but remained at Stamford Bridge and has been a regular feature under Mauricio Pochettino, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in 37 appearances in all competitions this season.

The former West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace loan star drew significant praise from Pochettino recently as the Argentinian boss gave some insight into how he views Gallagher’s future at his boyhood club.

Speaking last month after Gallagher scored a late goal in a 3-1 win at Palace, Pochettino told BBC Sport: "I think he is a player with a great commitment to the team. He is always trying to compensate in every situation, in offensive and defensive situations. It's priceless to have a player like him. He has always told me it is to stay in Chelsea. He still has one year more on his contract. It's a matter with him and the club.”

However, Football Insider have claimed the Chelsea hierarchy are considering selling Gallagher to aid in their battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. The Blues announced severe losses of around £90m in their 2022/23 accounts and there are suggestions the Stamford Bridge club could face a points deduction unless they are able to sell some players to improve their financial situation.