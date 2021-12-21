Here is the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Edin Dzeko set for PL return?

According to reports from the Mail, Newcastle may look towards Italy and a name familiar with the Premier League for a January move.

Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko is reportedly a target for Newcastle United (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

They report that the Magpies could be prepared to ‘splash the cash’ on former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko in their bid to beat the drop this campaign.

Dzeko only moved to the San Siro in the summer, effectively becoming Romelu Lukaku’s replacement following his move to Chelsea, however, the 35-year-old has been in good form this season, averaging just-shy of a goal every other game in both Serie A and the Champions League.

Dzeko scored 72 times in 189 games for Manchester City during a four and a half year spell at the Citizens.

Blues join race for full-back

Last week it was revealed that Newcastle United and Leicester City were interested in signing Everton defender Lucas Digne.

Reports have now emerged that the Champions League winners Chelsea are also interested in the left-back.

Digne has reportedly fallen out of favour under Rafa Benitez and with rumours circulating that the Toffees are close to agreeing a deal for Ukrainian full-back Vitaly Mykolenko, it seems Digne’s time at Goodison Park is running out.

Newcastle are in the market for defensive reinforcements in January, however, with Leicester and Chelsea both circling for Digne, they may find it difficult to persuade the Frenchman to move to St James’s Park.

