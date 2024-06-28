BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals.

Newcastle United and their rivals are already full steam ahead in preparing for next season, with work aplenty going on behind the scenes to secure new recruits and offload unwanted players. That process will only get more intense in the final stages of Euro 2024, when pre-season will already be in its final weeks.

Before then, Eddie Howe will be working on new signings while bringing his men up to scratch in terms of fitness, with the Magpies needing to get off to a fast start if they want to secure European football. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Newcastle’s Premier League rivals.

Liverpool ‘well placed’ for Rodrygo

Liverpool could get the opportunity to land Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo this summer, according to reports in Spain. According to Sport, the Brazilian could be on the lookout for a new club this summer due to the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, which leaves no space for him in the front line.

Rodrygo is far from a bench player, and with the Reds likely to strengthen their front line, they could be perfectly placed to make a move for the winger, according to the report. The deal would likely be a very pricey one, though, given Rodrygo’s status as one of the better wingers in world football.

Lukaku ‘talks’

Chelsea’s asking price for Romelu Lukaku may be holding up a move for the striker, according to reports. Lukaku has endured a miserable return to Stamford Bridge, spending the last two years out on loan with Inter Milan and AS Roma respectively.

The Belgium international is now attracting interest from two other Serie A clubs, according to reports, and the Daily Mail say Milan have entered another round of talks with Chelsea over the possible signing of Lukaku, hoping to beat Napoli to the signing of the experienced striker. But according to the report, the San Siuro club are not convinced by Chelsea’s £25million price tag. The Blues are not likely to want to accept any less given they will already have lost the best part of £75million on their investment.

Hutton on Archer situation

Pundit Alan Hutton has backed Aston Villa to attempt to cash in on Cameron Archer with the forward set to officially return from Sheffield United next week. “It’s been very up and down hasn’t it,” Hutton told Villa News.