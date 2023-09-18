Chelsea supporters are saying the same thing about £28m Newcastle United signing
Some Chelsea fans have hit out on social media following Lewis Hall’s move to Newcastle United.
Chelsea loaned 19-year-old left-back Hall to Newcastle for the 2023-24 season with an obligation to buy for £28million at the end of the season. The teenager was once of The Blues’ emerging stars from an otherwise disappointing 2022-23 season as he made 11 appearances in all competitions.
But after significant investment at Stamford Bridge over the summer, Chelsea’s spending Todd Boehly is closing in on £1billion over the last three transfer windows, meaning the club would have to recoup some money in order to adhere to Financial Fair Play regulations.
The club opted to offload Hall with a guarantee of £28million next summer, but fans have been critical of the decision following Chelsea’s slow start to the Premier League season.
Hall is yet to make his debut for Newcastle, who sit a point above Chelsea in the Premier League table after five matches. Mauricio Pochettino’s side drew 0-0 at Bournemouth on Sunday to make it just one win from their opening five matches.
Following the match, a number of Chelsea fans took to social media to voice their frustration, with the decision to loan out Hall a topic of conversation.
In reference to Ben Chilwell’s performance, @AL_H4JJ tweeted: “Should’ve never sold Lewis Hall.”
Another added: “Chilwell again shows why Lewis hall is better than him in 10 minutes.”
One fan posted: “Chelsea has a special skill of wasting away academy talent. Lewis Hall is another one they will live to regret.”
There were several other tweets of a similar nature as Chelsea’s struggles on the pitch continue into the new season.
Newcastle fans will be hoping to see Hall in action in the near future with the youngster travelling with The Magpies’ squad for the Champions League group stage opener at AC Milan on Tuesday night (5:45pm kick-off).