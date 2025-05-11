Chelsea team news v Newcastle United confirmed as Enzo Maresca makes ten changes

Getty Images

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea team for his side’s clash with Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea head to St James’ Park behind their opponents by virtue of goals scored as the race for Champions League qualification heats up. Aston Villa’s win against Bournemouth yesterday, coupled with Manchester City drawing at Southampton, means just four points separate third and seventh with today’s winner knowing they will move third in the table.

Maresca has already seen his side defeated on Tyneside this season, losing in the Carabao Cup back in October just days after the Blues beat Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle won 2-0 in the cup, whilst Chelsea ran out 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture in the league. Both sides head into today’s game full of confidence and the Italian knows full well the qualities his opponents possess.

“Tonali this season has been top for Newcastle, he is doing very well,” Maresca said of his fellow countryman . “He is a fantastic player, but they have many, many good players, like Bruno Guimaraes, Josh Murphy, Joe Willock, and Joelinton who is injured.

“They have different kinds of players who are good players, but now we have Romeo [Lavia] back, Moi [Caicedo] and Enzo [Fernandez] are doing well, Cole [Palmer] is doing well. It will be a huge game.

“We are going to try to prepare the game in the best way, the way we think we can win, and hopefully at the end we can be happy with the result.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea team to face Newcastle United

Whilst the hosts have had seven days to prepare for today’s game, Chelsea will have had just 60 hours following their participation in the Conference League semi-finals on Thursday night. They came through that game against Djurgarden unscathed and with a place in the final booked, although Maresca did ring the changes for that game.

And, unsurprisingly, he has done so again today, naming ten changes ahead of kick-off on Tyneside with only Marc Cucurella maintaining his place from midweek. Cole Palmer, who starred in their win at Anfield last weekend, returns to the starting XI with Robert Sanchez, a man who played against Newcastle for Rochdale back in 2020, also in the starting XI.

Chelsea confirmed team v Newcastle United: Robert Sanchez, Moises Caicedo, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson

Substitutes: Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Josh Acheampong, Malo Gusto, Reece James, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jadon Sancho, Tyrique George

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United team v Chelsea

Eddie Howe, meanwhile, has also made a few changes from his side’s draw against Brighton on Sunday. Injuries to Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock mean Howe has been forced to reshuffle his pack. Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon come into the team in their place, with a shift to a back five anticipated with Fabian Schar, Botman and Dan Burn in the heart of the defence with Tino Livramento and Jacob Murphy.

Gordon and Harvey Barnes will flank Alexander Isak up front with Bruno Guimaraes and Tonali in the midfield.

Newcastle United confirmed team v Chelsea: Nick Pope, Jacob Murphy, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Substitutes: Martin Dubravka, John Ruddy, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilspn, Emil Krafth, Will Osula, Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Sean Neave