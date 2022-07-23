Here is the latest from today’s Premier League transfer news.
Newcastle United flew out to Portugal yesterday for a six-day training camp ahead of the Premier League campaign.
Their trip to Lisbon is their second overseas camp of the summer after a nine-day stay in Austria earlier this month.
The Magpies are set to feature in a behind-closed-doors training game before taking on Benfica on Tuesday.
The two sides will play for the Eusébio Cup at the Estadio da Luz - kicking off at 8pm (local time).
Eddie Howe’s side will then return for home friendlies againt Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao next weekend.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Fulham open talks with Barcelona veteran
Fulham are reportedly in talks with Barcelona over a move for goalkeeper Neto. The La Liga club are looking to offload the 33-year-old this summer rather than lose him on a free next year. (SPORT)
2. Seagulls face stiff competition for Bundesliga target
Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly in talks to sign Hoffenheim's Florian Grillitsch but will face competition from a number of European clubs. Arsenal, Galatasaray and Napoli are all said to be interested in the Austrian. (The Argus)
3. Everton turn down chance to sign World Cup winner
Everton reportedly rejected the opportunity to sign Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar this summer. The 26-year-old is set to sign a new contract with the Spanish club, however they were previously thought to be willing to offload him if the right offer came in. (Liverpool Echo)
4. Man City consider loan move for Aston Villa target
Manchester City are reportedly considering allowing youngster James McAtee head out on loan this summer with the likes of Aston Villa, Leicester and Leeds United all expressing interest. The 19-year-old made two appearances in the Premier League last season. (Birmingham Live)