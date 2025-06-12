Chelsea handed major transfer lifeline as Newcastle United lurk for £55m star

Chelsea have been handed a lifeline by Borussia Dortmund after failing to agree a deal for winger Jamie Gittens before the first of this summer’s transfer windows closed.

Both Chelsea and Dortmund will play in this summer’s Club World Cup with the Blues having eyed a move for Gittens before they got their tournament underway. However, the two clubs were unable to agree a fee for the winger before Tuesday’s 7pm deadline.

Chelsea reportedly submitted a very late bid, worth just-shy of £30m for Gittens, but the Bundesliga side held firm, valuing the 20-year-old at around £55m. Gittens, who has also received attention from St James’ Park this summer, will play for Dortmund in the USA - but his future at Signal Iduna Park is far from certain.

Chelsea handed Jamie Gittens transfer lifeline

Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl has left the door open for Gittens to make a move to Stamford Bridge this summer, admitting that relationships between the two clubs remained strong, despite Chelsea’s late attempt to sign the winger. “There was contact with Chelsea FC, who got in touch again yesterday afternoon,” Kehl said.

“We spoke again on the phone and exchanged expectations and different ideas. In the end, we didn't come to an agreement because we have different ideas about the player's current value.

“But the talks were very, very respectful. We have been in very good dialogue with Chelsea for many years.

“We are happy Jamie will now be part of our team at the Club World Cup and are delighted he is staying. I'm not responsible for the late offer - but, of course, I still have to deal with it and that's what we've done.

“We looked into it very seriously, but in the end we also made a decision for ourselves. It's still absolutely OK that Chelsea made this attempt. And, once again, we are in good dialogue. Let's see how things develop in the future.”

Newcastle United linked with Jamie Gittens transfer

The Magpies’ search for attacking reinforcements has seen them linked with a move for the former Manchester City academy star. 12 goals and five assists in 48 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund last season marked a decent return for the youngster, who left the academy ranks at the Etihad Stadium in 2020.

Whilst Gittens is far from a cheaper alternative to players like Anthony Elanga and Bryan Mbeumo who have themselves been linked with a move to the north east, he is much younger than them and would be someone that any club believe they could develop into a future superstar. Whilst Dortmund will not allow Gittens to move on the cheap this summer, Kehl has previously revealed that the winger, like many of his teammates, is for sale if the right offer is submitted: "There’s definitely a market for him," Kehl said last month.

"He’s a very exciting player. We’ll be having discussions soon. If offers come in, we’ll have to deal with them.

“We want to reduce wages. That said, it’s possible we’ll continue with some of these players. But some may no longer be part of the BVB squad next season.”