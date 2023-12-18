Chelsea v Newcastle United: Both Eddie Howe and Mauricio Pochettino have plenty of injury issues to contend with at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle United travel to London on the back of a comfortable 3-0 win against Fulham on Saturday - but their injury troubles have continued to persist having seen Fabian Schar and Joelinton limp off prematurely at the weekend.

The Magpies are searching for their second straight Carabao Cup semi-final having previously defeated Manchester United and Manchester City in this competition this season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be looking for revenge after their 4-1 defeat at St James’ Park last month but Mauricio Pochettino, much like Eddie Howe, has a plethora of injury issues to deal with.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Newcastle United:

1 . Marc Cucurella - out Cucurella was withdrawn during their defeat against Everton with an ankle injury and has undergone surgery to repair the issue. He is expected to miss the next few months of action. Photo Sales

2 . Carney Chukwuemeka - out Chelsea have revealed that Chukwuemeka has recently suffered an injury setback and isn’t likely to feature against Newcastle United. Photo Sales

3 . Noni Madueke - doubt Madueke missed Chelsea’s win over Sheffield United at the weekend and is regarded as a serious doubt to face Newcastle United - although he hasn’t completely been ruled-out of action. Photo Sales