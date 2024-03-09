Newcastle United face Chelsea for a third time this season when they make the trip to Stamford Bridge on Monday night. Eddie Howe’s side will travel to the capital on the back of a comfortable 3-0 win against Wolves knowing a win would give them breathing space above the Blues in the race for European qualification.

And Howe has been boosted by the return of some key players to full fitness - namely Joe Willock and Alexander Isak who both started and impressed during Saturday’s win at St James’ Park. Isak got himself on the scoresheet whilst Willock played a key role in their second goal.

Unlike the reverse fixture which saw Howe forced to name three goalkeepers and four academy players on the bench, it’s likely that Newcastle will have a reasonably strong squad for Monday’s game - barring their long-term absentees. They will be without Lewis Hall, however, who is ineligible to face his parent club whilst on loan at the Magpies.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have a fair few injury concerns of their own as the pressure begins to build on Mauricio Pochettino. Here, we take at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge:

Lesley Ugochukwu - out Ugochukwu picked up a hamstring injury during Chelsea's clash against Wolves on Christmas Eve. He hasn't been seen in action since then and won't be fit to face Newcastle United on Monday night.

Ben Chilwell - out Chilwell will see a specialist following a fresh knee injury and will not play against the Magpies.

Romeo Lavia - doubt Lavia has made just one appearance for the Blues since his big money move to the club from Southampton in the summer. That came back in December before he picked up a thigh injury that has had him ruled-out ever since. He is nearing a return to action, however.