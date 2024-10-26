Chelsea v Newcastle United injury news as five confirmed out - including Callum Wilson: photos

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 26th Oct 2024

Newcastle United face Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday without a number of key players.

Eddie Howe will again be without Callum Wilson for his side’s trip to face Chelsea after revealing the club are being cautious with his return to action. “we're going to lose Callum for the next three games definitely,” Howe said. 

“He's felt tightness in his body and felt he couldn't kick on to the next part we needed him to. With Callum, we are hypersensitive to any reaction to the work. There's no injury as such, he's just not ready to come back.”

Wilson hasn’t featured for the Magpies at all this season and will miss their back-to-back clashes with the Blues and their game against Arsenal next Saturday. Kieran Trippier will also miss the trip to Stamford Bridge after picking up a hamstring injury.

Newcastle still have a few other long-term absentees, whilst Enzo Maresca has a fairly fit squad to choose from this weekend. A couple of doubts and one guaranteed miss aside, Chelsea will be able to call upon the majority of their squad for their upcoming league and cup double clash with the Magpies.

Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Chelsea v Newcastle United:

