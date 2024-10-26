Eddie Howe will again be without Callum Wilson for his side’s trip to face Chelsea after revealing the club are being cautious with his return to action. “we're going to lose Callum for the next three games definitely,” Howe said.

“He's felt tightness in his body and felt he couldn't kick on to the next part we needed him to. With Callum, we are hypersensitive to any reaction to the work. There's no injury as such, he's just not ready to come back.”

Wilson hasn’t featured for the Magpies at all this season and will miss their back-to-back clashes with the Blues and their game against Arsenal next Saturday. Kieran Trippier will also miss the trip to Stamford Bridge after picking up a hamstring injury.

Newcastle still have a few other long-term absentees, whilst Enzo Maresca has a fairly fit squad to choose from this weekend. A couple of doubts and one guaranteed miss aside, Chelsea will be able to call upon the majority of their squad for their upcoming league and cup double clash with the Magpies.

Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Chelsea v Newcastle United:

1 . Omari Kellyman - out Kellyman has a hamstring injury and is not set to feature against Newcastle United.

2 . Reece James - doubt Maresca has revealed that James is only capable of playing one game per week until he builds his fitness levels. With a clash in the Carabao Cup on the horizon, Maresca faces a big call on whether to pick his captain this weekend.

3 . Romeo Lavia - doubt Lavia returned to action against Liverpool last time out, but with a packed fixture list, is a doubt for Sunday's game.