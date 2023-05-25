Chelsea v Newcastle United: Nick Pope injury blow means Eddie Howe set to rotate - predicted XI gallery
Newcastle United’s Premier League season comes to an end when they face Chelsea on Sunday.
The Magpies, who already have Champions League qualification secured, travel to Stamford Bridge with nothing but pride to play for.
A win on Sunday would see them complete the double over the Blues and be a fitting way for the team to sign off what has been an incredible season.
Nick Pope’s injury means he won’t feature against Frank Lampard’s side, giving Eddie Howe a decision to make in goal as he considers options across the pitch and the potential to rest and rotate as he sees fit.
But what will the starting XI on Sunday look like?
Here, we take a look at the team Howe could pick to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.