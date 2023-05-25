Newcastle United’s Premier League season comes to an end when they face Chelsea on Sunday.

The Magpies, who already have Champions League qualification secured, travel to Stamford Bridge with nothing but pride to play for.

A win on Sunday would see them complete the double over the Blues and be a fitting way for the team to sign off what has been an incredible season.

Nick Pope’s injury means he won’t feature against Frank Lampard’s side, giving Eddie Howe a decision to make in goal as he considers options across the pitch and the potential to rest and rotate as he sees fit.

But what will the starting XI on Sunday look like?

Here, we take a look at the team Howe could pick to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

GK: Martin Dubravka Injury to Pope means Dubravka may get the chance to start a Premier League game for the first time this season with his only other league appearance coming after Pope's red card against Liverpool in February.

RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier has featured in every league game this season and could make it 38 from 38 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

CB: Fabian Schar Schar has marshalled the defence superbly this season and will want to add one final clean sheet to his collection this weekend.

CB: Sven Botman Botman and Schar have developed into a fantastic partnership this season in what has been a great debut campaign for the Dutchman. Could he end the season with another clean sheet and maybe his first ever goal for the club?