Chelsea v Newcastle United early team news: Here’s the injury latest ahead of Sunday’s end of season clash at Stamford Bridge (4:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle go into the game having already secured a top four finish and Champions League football for next season. And it is probably just as well given the late season injury build-up in Eddie Howe’s squad.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope will be hoping to return in time for the start of pre-season after having surgery on his hand after playing through injury. Joelinton is also set to miss Sunday’s match after withdrawing from the warm-up against Leicester City on Monday night.

Joe Willock has also been ruled out following a hamstring injury picked up againist Brighton & Hove Albion last week.

The Magpies could still finish third should they beat Chelsea and Manchester United drop points at home to Fulham. Meanwhile a disappointing season for Chelsea sees them guaranteed a bottom half finish in the Premier League for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

The Blues could even finish as low as 14th should results go against them this weekend. Caretaker boss Frank Lampard is the third manager to take charge of the West London club this season after Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter’s dismissals.

And Lampard has several injury issues and decisions to consider heading into Sunday’s match at Stamford Bridge.

Here are the lists of doubts and outs for both teams ahead of the match...

Chelsea: Mason Mount - doubt Pushing to make the final game after recovering from surgery.

Chelsea: Mateo Kovacic - doubt A doubt for the match after missing the Manchester United game with a knock.

Chelsea: Ben Chilwell - doubt Frank Lampard is hopeful of having the full-back involved following a hamstring injury.

Chelsea: Marc Cucurella - doubt A doubt for the match with a thigh issue.