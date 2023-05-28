News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Newcastle United triple injury blow ahead of Chelsea as nine players ‘missing’ from training gallery

Newcastle United have been back on the training ground as they look to send a stunning season on a high at Chelsea this Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 28th May 2023, 10:00 BST

Newcastle secured a top four finish and Champions Leaguefootball with a 0-0 draw against Leicester City at St James’ Park on Monday night. Eddie Howe’s side now travel to Stamford Bridge with little to play for except a slim possibility of finishing third in the Premier League table.

In order to do that, The Magpies would have to win at Stamford Bridge for only the second time in the Premier League era and hope Manchester United drop points at home to Fulham. Newcastle have never finished above Man United in the Premier League.

Newcastle’s squad will be somewhat depleted for the match with Howe confirming in his pre-match press conference that Joelinton and Javier Manquillo would miss the trip to London following injuries picked up this week. Nick Pope will also not be involved following surgery on his hand.

Joe Willock remains unavailable for the end-of-season match after picking up a hamstring injury in the 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Here we have assessed Newcastle’s published training gallery from Saturday, May 27th to see which players were definitely involved in training and which players may not have been.

As a disclaimer, a player not featuring in the club gallery is not a guarantee they did not train on any given day. For example, a recent gallery didn’t feature Allan Saint-Maximin despite the winger being present in the session.

But a players presence or absence can be an indicator for potential team and injury news heading into upcoming matches.

Here’s Newcastle’s squad based on whether they were pictured in training this week or not...

Pope will miss the final match of the season after undergoing surgery on his hand.

1. Nick Pope - confirmed out

Pope will miss the final match of the season after undergoing surgery on his hand.

Photo Sales
Set for his first Premier League start of the season for Newcastle, but could it be his last?

2. Martin Dubravka - trained

Set for his first Premier League start of the season for Newcastle, but could it be his last? Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Set to feature on the bench with his contract up this summer.

3. Loris Karius - trained

Set to feature on the bench with his contract up this summer. Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
Out of contract this summer.

4. Mark Gillespie - trained

Out of contract this summer. Photo: Gualter Fatia

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:ChelseaEddie HoweNick PopeChampions LeagueStamford BridgePremier LeagueLeicester CityJoelinton