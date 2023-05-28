Newcastle United have been back on the training ground as they look to send a stunning season on a high at Chelsea this Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle secured a top four finish and Champions Leaguefootball with a 0-0 draw against Leicester City at St James’ Park on Monday night. Eddie Howe’s side now travel to Stamford Bridge with little to play for except a slim possibility of finishing third in the Premier League table.

In order to do that, The Magpies would have to win at Stamford Bridge for only the second time in the Premier League era and hope Manchester United drop points at home to Fulham. Newcastle have never finished above Man United in the Premier League.

Newcastle’s squad will be somewhat depleted for the match with Howe confirming in his pre-match press conference that Joelinton and Javier Manquillo would miss the trip to London following injuries picked up this week. Nick Pope will also not be involved following surgery on his hand.

Joe Willock remains unavailable for the end-of-season match after picking up a hamstring injury in the 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Here we have assessed Newcastle’s published training gallery from Saturday, May 27th to see which players were definitely involved in training and which players may not have been.

As a disclaimer, a player not featuring in the club gallery is not a guarantee they did not train on any given day. For example, a recent gallery didn’t feature Allan Saint-Maximin despite the winger being present in the session.

But a players presence or absence can be an indicator for potential team and injury news heading into upcoming matches.

Here’s Newcastle’s squad based on whether they were pictured in training this week or not...

Nick Pope - confirmed out Pope will miss the final match of the season after undergoing surgery on his hand.

Martin Dubravka - trained Set for his first Premier League start of the season for Newcastle, but could it be his last?

Loris Karius - trained Set to feature on the bench with his contract up this summer.

Mark Gillespie - trained Out of contract this summer.