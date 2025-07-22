Chelsea ‘eye’ £60m Bundesliga star after brutal Newcastle United transfer ‘snub’

Chelsea have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig winger Xavi Simons this summer.

Simons is likely to leave Leipzig after they failed to qualify for European football. The Red Bull outfit endured a hugely disappointing campaign last year, which included being dumped out of the Champions League at the league stage.

Simons, who has just two years left on a contract at Leipzig, is expected to be one of their main departures this summer with a move to the Premier League one of the potential destinations for the Dutch forward. Despite spending lavishly on attacking talent this summer, Chelsea have emerged as one of the top contenders for his signature, whilst Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old.

And recent reports have suggested that Leipzig have significantly reduced their asking price for Simons this summer. Leipzig signed Simons for just-shy of £42m in January and were keen to make a sizeable profit on the Dutchman.

However, their lack of European football and Simons’ desire to leave this summer has weakened their position. £60m, therefore, has been reported to potentially be enough to tempt Leipzig into selling.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move for Simons this summer, as had Newcastle United earlier in the window. However, reports linking Simons with a move to St James’ Park were shut down in brutal fashion by German media.

Newcastle United’s Xavi Simons ‘interest’

Earlier this month, Newcastle United’s interest in Simons was revealed by German outlet Sport Bild . At the time, Newcastle had yet to come to an agreement with Nottingham Forest for Anthony Elanga and Simons had emerged as a potential alternative to the Swedish international.

Having also missed out on Joao Pedro and Bryan Mbeumo to Chelsea and Manchester United respectively, it wasn’t unsurprising to see the Magpies being linked with the wantaway winger. After all, he had starred at Euro 2024 last summer and was, albeit briefly, mentioned as a possible target for them twelve months ago.

However, their interest this summer was shut down almost as soon as it had emerged, with the same newspaper revealing that even if Newcastle United made a bid for Simons, then he would snub a move to Tyneside and had ‘no intention’ of joining Eddie Howe’s side. Despite securing Champions League qualification on the final day of last season, failing to convince players to move to St James’ Park has been a recurring theme for the Magpies this summer.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have had no issues in being able to sign players this summer and despite already adding Pedro and Liam Delap to an already inflated forward line, Enzo Maresca’s attacking options could be strengthened further before the end of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are currently locked in talks over a move for Viktor Gyokeres and are weighing up moves for Eberechi Eze and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. Mikel Arteta’s side face Newcastle United in a pre-season friendly on Sunday out in Singapore.